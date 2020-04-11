Beating boredom under 'Safer at Home' order

Now is the perfect time to come up with some pretty cool family projects, to help feel productive while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Holding a family brainstorming meeting is a great way to make a list of fun or useful projects you can tackle during this time.

One idea is to set up the tent in the living room and camp out for a night or two. Move the furniture for a game of knee basketball or build a blanket fort under the kitchen table. It's a great place to read or play a game or try your hand at story telling.

Tauscher also suggests trying recipes from around the world, as a way to incorporate learning into meal time.

Start a project you can keep up for a while and stay connected with friends and relatives at the same time. One way to do that is to start an ongoing virtual conversation with grandma or grandpa or an older neighbor about meaningful events in their lives. Record your conversations as a keepsake.

Along that same line, if you're a grandparent, record yourself reading your favorite books for your grandchild.

You can also start a scrap book of things you're doing during this historic time. Keep all your arts and crafts, writing projects, recipes you tried for the first time and even journal entries all together in one spot. It could be a keepsake someday you'll be glad you have.

