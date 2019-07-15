Beating the Heat: Places to cool off in South Central Wisconsin

(WMTV) -- With increasing temperatures this week, people in South Central Wisconsin are seeking places to cool off.
Public health officials remind people there are hundreds of designated cooling centers around the state, including public libraries and community centers.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says keeping hydrated is key, even if you may be in a pool. They say drink plenty of water, but avoid drinks with caffeine and alcohol. Eating watermelon, cucumbers, and lettuce can also help people avoid dehydration.
While a lot of people may head to the "Waterpark Capital of the World," there are several local options.
DeForest
- Splash Park:Located at Conservancy Commons Park. The address is 6822 Yellowwood Lane. It is open daily from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Fitchburg
- Splash Park: There are three zones: Toddler, with soft mists and gentle streams; Pre-teens, with high-energy, team-building activities; and Families, with dumping buckets and water tunnels. The splash pad is open from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. It is located at McKee Farms Park on Chapel Valley Road.
Madison
- Goodman Pool: Madison's first municipal swimming pool is located at 325 West Olin Avenue. For hours and prices, click here.
- Splash Parks: Madison Parks offers three splash parks that are always free to use from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. They are located at Cypress, Elver, and Reindal Parks. For more information, click here.
- Beaches: Seasonal lifeguards are at select beaches. Keep an eye on the water quality, by checking out Public Health Madison & Dane County's websites.
Middleton
- Aquatic Center:The Walter R. Bauman Aquatic Center is an outdoor facility.It includes zero-depth pool entrance, an eight lane competition pool, as well as a diving well. Other attractions at the center include two 134-foot run waterslides, interactive water play equipment, sand playground, and a concession area. For more information on hours and admission fees, click here.
- Splash Park: Kids will enjoy the splash pad at Lakeview Park.This water playground is fully accessible and safe for all ages. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Mount Horeb
- Aquatic Center: Located at 204 Park Street. It features a 35-meter pool, zero-depth baby pool, water slide, and wet sand play area. For hours and admission information click here.
- Dolphin's Cove:Located at the Prairie Athletic Club off Bird Street.It includes more than 30 interactive play water
options, including high speed slides and a lazy river. PAC members have first priority, but guests should inquire ahead to find out if there is enough availability. For more information click here.
- Splash Park: Sun Prairie does NOT have a splash park, but the city council is hoping to change that. It will be located at Wetmore Park. Design work is expected to be completed in 2019. Construction is slated for 2020.
- Family Aquatic Center The Aquatic Center is located on Linnerud Drive. It features zero-depth entry, 2 water spray features, water slides, and sand volleyball courts. Hours vary and there is an admission fee.For more information click here. .
- Fireman's Park Beach & Splash Park:Located at Paoli and Bruce Streets. The beach is staffed with lifeguards from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. The splash park is open from 10 a.m - 7 p.m. daily. There is an admission fee. For more information click here.
- Splash Park:Located at Cradle Hill Park. The address is 4361 Cradle Hill Drive. It is open daily from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. A second splash park will open later this summer in the Bear Tree subdivision
Sun Prairie
Verona
Windsor
This list continues to grow. If you know of a great location to beat the heat, you can email your submission to news@nbc15.com.