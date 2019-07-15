Beating the Heat: Places to cool off in South Central Wisconsin

With increasing temperatures this week, people in South Central Wisconsin are seeking places to cool off.

Public health officials remind people there are hundreds of designated cooling centers around the state, including public libraries and community centers.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says keeping hydrated is key, even if you may be in a pool. They say drink plenty of water, but avoid drinks with caffeine and alcohol. Eating watermelon, cucumbers, and lettuce can also help people avoid dehydration.

While a lot of people may head to the "Waterpark Capital of the World," there are several local options.

DeForest





Splash Park:Located at Conservancy Commons Park. The address is 6822 Yellowwood Lane. It is open daily from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.



Fitchburg





Splash Park: There are three zones: Toddler, with soft mists and gentle streams; Pre-teens, with high-energy, team-building activities; and Families, with dumping buckets and water tunnels. The splash pad is open from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. It is located at McKee Farms Park on Chapel Valley Road.



Madison





Goodman Pool: Madison's first municipal swimming pool is located at 325 West Olin Avenue. For hours and prices, click here.

Splash Parks: Madison Parks offers three splash parks that are always free to use from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. They are located at Cypress, Elver, and Reindal Parks. For more information, click here.

Beaches: Seasonal lifeguards are at select beaches. Keep an eye on the water quality, by checking out Public Health Madison & Dane County's websites.



Middleton





Aquatic Center: The Walter R. Bauman Aquatic Center is an outdoor facility.It includes zero-depth pool entrance, an eight lane competition pool, as well as a diving well. Other attractions at the center include two 134-foot run waterslides, interactive water play equipment, sand playground, and a concession area. For more information on hours and admission fees, click here.

Splash Park: Kids will enjoy the splash pad at Lakeview Park.This water playground is fully accessible and safe for all ages. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information, click here.



