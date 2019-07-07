Beautiful weather to kick off the week

Hopefully you had a chance to get outside on Sunday as it was about as nice as it get for Summer in Wisconsin. Sunshine, warm temperatures, low humidity, and dry conditions were felt across the entire area.

The good news is that more of the same can be expected on Monday and even into early Tuesday. Look for mainly sunny skies Monday with a few more clouds developing by Tuesday afternoon. At this time, it looks like rain chances would hold off until late Tuesday and more so into the day on Wednesday.

If you have any outside work that needs to get done, earlier in the week is looking much better. With the return of storm chances, humidity values will also be on the increase by midweek as temperatures return to the middle 80s.

