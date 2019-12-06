Beaver Dam Middle School gym back open

The gymnasium at Beaver Dam Middle School, affectionately known as “the pond”, is back open after being closed for repairs for more than three months.

The Beaver Dam Unified School District shared seven photos of the new gym on their Facebook page Thursday. In the post, school officials wrote “the POND has been restored! The gymnasium, known as the POND at BDMS re-opened today (Thursday), and not a moment too soon as temperatures will plummet to single digits next week. Stay warm! #BDFam”

The gym has been closed since August 21st. That’s when 22-year-old Roy Cortez slammed his vehicle into the school. A massive fire erupted and the damage was estimated at more than a half million dollars.

Police say they tried to pull over Cortez but he sped away and lost control and smashed into the building.

While the gym was closed, students could often be found outside all bundled up and playing various sports.

In a Facebook post from November 15, BDUSD wrote “Physical Education staff and students have been displaced for all of 1st quarter and part of 2nd quarter. They have pushed through with a smile on their faces and continued to do what is best for kids. The students have been amazingly supportive as well and have had a lot of fun in the early snow!”

Meanwhile, Cortez was found guilty and will be sentenced in February. He faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

