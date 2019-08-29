Beaver Dam Middle School to be open for start of school year; gym, library closed

Beaver Dam Middle School says most of the building will be open for the first day of school, after a man crashed his car into the school’s walls.

The school said in a release Thursday that the only areas that will remain closed at the start of the school year will be the gym, locker rooms and library.

The school expects the library to open soon after, and the gym by early December.

As NBC15 has reported, 22-year-old Roy Cortez was driving over 90 mph when he drove into the school and the car the exploded into flames on Aug. 22.

The school expects the crash caused over $500,000. Over 80 professionals have repaired ceiling tiles, tiles, air ducts, lockers, floors and walls, the school says.

Beaver Dam Middle School was closed for over a week following the crash.

According to the release, superintendent of Beaver Dam Unified School District, Mark DiStefano:

“We are fortunate to have great staff and wonderful families in Beaver Dam. Despite the inconveniences and unsettledness, everyone is coming together and we are starting school on time in a clean and safe building.”

The driver of the car, Cortez, is facing a felony charge and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

