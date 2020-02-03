Beaver Dam bank robbed Monday; Police releases pictures of suspect

A bank robber is on the run after a Monday night hold up in Beaver Dam.

According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, the suspect went into the Chase Bank, at 124 North Spring Street, just after 6 p.m. and went up to a teller and pulled out some notes. The individual implied they were armed, but did not produce a weapon.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled.

Police said the suspect was wearing dark clothing, sunglasses, and a white-colored mask or bandana. They have released surveillance images in hopes of identifying the individual.

No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery or who recognizes the individual from the photographs is asked call police at 920-887-4612.