Beaver Dam bar reopens despite “Safer at Home” order

Motorcycles were rumbling once again at a bar located on State Highway 33 in Beaver Dam.

Dozens showed up to 6th Gear Bar on Saturday more than two weeks before the state’s “Safer at Home” order is set to expire.

On Sunday, the bar thanked people on Facebook for volunteering and said the decision to reopen was not taken lightly.

“I knew this was going to be a tough road and no matter which path I chose there wasn't going to be a good outcome,” stated the post.

NBC15 spoke to the bar’s owner, Joel Posthuma, on Friday. He said the reopening included less seating in the restaurant to allow for social distancing and hand sanitizer stations for diners.

Dozens gathered inside and outside the bar on Saturday, reported NBC15 partner station FOX 6 Milwaukee.