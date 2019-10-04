Beaver Dam burglary leads to high-speed pursuit that ended in Madison

Multiple law enforcement agencies from three counties are trying to locate the people responsible for a burglary in Beaver Dam and ended with a high-speed chase that went through Columbus, Sun Prairie, and Madison.

According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, officers were sent to a home in the 1000 block of Lakeshore Drive at 3 a.m. Authorities said the homeowner awoke to her dog barking and the garage door was open. Police believe someone went in an unlocked vehicle and used the garage door opener to get into the garage.

Officers began searching an area when they found a silver SUV leaving the area at high speeds. It did not stop at stop signs, and a high-speed pursuit began. The pursuit went on State Highway 151 and entered Columbus, Sun Prairie, and Madison.

According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, officers lost the vehicle and later found it unoccupied in Madison. They determined the SUV was stolen out of Sun Prairie.

Agencies assisting with the investigation include: Sun Prairie Police Department, Columbus Police Department, Deforest Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Department.