Beaver Dam fisherman found dead in Town of Kingston lake

A Beaver Dam man was found dead Sunday near his overturned skiff in a lake in the Town of Kingston, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Forty-two year-old Jacob D. Friede was last seen the previous day when he left to go fishing in the Kingston-area. Early Sunday afternoon, a Green Lake Co. deputy spotted a vehicle that matched his at Spring Lake Park.

When deputies couldn’t find anyone, they called in multiple fire departments as well as water rescue and EMS, concerned that Friede could be in the lake.

Rescue teams located him face down in lake vegetation near the skiff. The Green Lake Co. Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Green Lake County Coroner’s Office are still investigating what led to his death.

