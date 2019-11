A Beaver Dam man who pleaded guilty to drunk driving will spend two years in prison, according to authorities Tuesday.

Antonio Rodriguez Soto, 60, was driving in Dodge County last June when he blew through an intersection, hit a stop sign, collided with a tree until he eventually ending up on a resident’s lawn in the town of Calamus.

Soto pleaded guilty to Operating While Intoxicated. A judge also sentenced Soto to four years of supervision.