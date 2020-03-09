Beaver Dam man sentence for pointing gun at officer

The 36-year-old man who was shot by a Beaver Dam police officer in 2018 was sentenced the nine months in jail in connection with the incident.

Richard Henke will also serve three years of probation. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer handed down the punishment Monday following Henke’s conviction on charges of intentionally pointing a firearm at law enforcement and domestic disorderly conduct.

District Attorney Kurt Klomberg told the court that Henke was drunk at the time, registering a 0.28 blood alcohol level, and pointed the gun at the officer wanting the officer to kill him. Klomberg said Henke was suicidal because of mental health problems dating back to his military service.

“While I deeply respect the defendant's military service and the fact that he has suffered mentally as a result of it, I also have to consider how this has impacted the officer and his family,” Klomberg argued, urging to hand down a “significant term of incarceration” anytime someone points a gun at an officer.

The confrontation between Henke and police happened on October 28, 2018, after officers were called to a home on Walnut Street. The caller had reported that her father was hurting her mother. An officer arriving on the scene found Henke and a woman in a physical confrontation, Klomberg said.

Henke pulled the woman into a room keeping the woman, whose name was not released, between himself and the officer. As the officer approached the back room where they were, Henke pointed a rifle at him. The officer shot Henke and more officers were able to detain him.

