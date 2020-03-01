Beaver Dam rescue team saves worker trapped in corn dryer

A person trapped in a corn dryer is now recovering after a scary, 30 foot fall on Saturday morning.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department, along with several other agencies responded to Didion Milling on Williams Street.

Dodge County Dispatch had requested the Beaver Dam Technical Rescue team for a worker who had fallen 30 feet from a catwalk and had landed on the metal grates below at 9:35 a.m., according to Beaver Dam Professional Firefighters Local 3432 Facebook page.

A team of six personnel, using specialized rescue equipment and two pieces of apparatus, were able to asses the situation and form a plan to began rescue operations.

According to Beaver Dam Fire, the patient was conscious but suffering significant injuries. The team was able to put the worker into a harness and use a rope system to lower the person into an exterior catwalk, 20-30 feet down the exterior wall of the corn dryer.

From there, the rescue team helped lower the patient to an exterior catwalk and transferred them to paramedics with the Madison Fire Department. The person was then airlifted to UW-Hospital in Madison.

The Beaver Dam Technical Area Rescue Team completed the rescue in just under an hour. In a Facbeook post from the Beaver Dam Professional Firefighters Local 3432, the rescue was a great example of training and teams working together.

Beaver Dam personnel worked side by side with personnel from the Cambria Fire Department, Portage Fire Department, Grand River Department, Lifestar EMS, UW Med Flight, Madison HURT and many other mutual aid agencies that were on scene.