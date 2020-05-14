Beaver Dam restaurant facing no penalties after opening during 'Safer at Home' order

A bar in Beaver Dam that decided to open before the 'Safer at Home' order ended is now in the clear, after the Dodge County Sheriff decided that the owner had not broken the law.

As NBC15 News reported at the time, the owner of the restaurant 6th Gear in Beaver Dam decided to defy the stay-at-home order and reopen, which at the time required all restaurants to close in-person dining.

At the time, the owner said he could not afford to just offer carry-out food to customers, and so he decided to to open shop and serve dine-in customers, starting last Saturday.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement Thursday afternoon that as soon as he learned that 6th Gear had reopen, he met with the owner.

The sheriff says he told the owner that the state Supreme Court would make a decision regarding the stay-at-home order soon, as well as told him the "possible outcomes and repercussions" of defying the order.

Sheriff Schmidt then personally launched an investigation in 6th Gear, he says. The sheriff recounts that he responded to the business and urged social distancing, took photos of the restaurant while open and gathered information for a report. That investigation lasted several days, according to Schmidt.

The sheriff says he decided to launch the investigation because of his "responsibility to investigate alleged criminal activity as it is brought to my attention," and that he had to duty to gather all the details before considering issuing any citations or requesting charges.

But then Wednesday arrived, and the state Supreme Court decided to strike down the stay-at-home order, citing an overreach of authority by the Wisconsin DHS secretary.

6th Gear could now legally reopen for business - in-person and carry-out.

Sheriff Schmidt says that's also when he completed his investigation into the restaurant.

According to the sheriff:

"As the order that was allegedly being violated was deemed unlawful, invalid, and unenforceable, I made the determination that no violation of law has taken place and the case is being closed effective immediately with no further action being taken by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office."