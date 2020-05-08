Beaver Dam restaurant to reopen early despite Safer at Home order

A local restaurant owner says carry out isn’t cutting it and plans to reopen to dine-in customers before Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order is set to expire, a direct violation.

6th Gear, located on Highway 33 just outside of Beaver Dam plans to open to the public for breakfast Saturday before organizing an 11AM ride to the state Capitol and back to protest state’s stay-at-home orders.

Owner, Joel Posthuma says he can’t wait another three weeks to go back to full operation. “We've had to deal with this COVID-19 and we have to keep fighting to try to get out of it,” he said. Posthuma is planning the early reopen with caution. This will include less seating in the restaurant to allow for social distancing and hand sanitizing stations for diners.

Posthuma, who also runs a nearby auto body shop says he’s had to lay off his workers and government aid that he’s applied for has not come through. Restaurant Manager Chris Schmidt says things have been really tough. “I’ve had no income from anywhere. Haven’t received any unemployment so far,” he said.

Schmidt says he supports the decision to welcome dine in customers again. “We want to do anything we can to help this business survive through this time.” Right now, the restaurant is only open for carryout on Fridays. “All volunteering. Nobody is getting paid…they’re working for tips,” said Posthumus.

NBC15 spoke to some carryout customers who shared mixed reaction. “I’m not going to be a part of tomorrow but it’s time we’ve got to move forward but the small businesses are taking the brunt of it,” said Ryan Ganske. Steven Caves said he’s on the fence about the issue but says he feels we should not ignore the experts. “We have a great governor and he's looking out for our best interests but I also understand we have to lookout for the business man too,” he said.

Nationwide, businesses that have gone against health orders have faced consequences. Posthuma says he’s prepared for the possibility that his business licenses could be jeopardized.

“I know they’re going to strong arm me and I call it strong arm because I know that’s what they’re holding over my head and that’s why most places are not opening because they don’t want to lose those licenses,” he says if he doesn’t take action, his business is already in jeopardy.

He says he’s not trying to be controversial but feels it’s important for his voice to be heard. “I’m not forcing anybody to walk in this door. If they choose to come here, that's their right as an American to choose to come here,” said Posthuma.

In recent weeks, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said he planned to enforce the state's order but is asking his deputies to contact him before making any arrests to see if any constitutional rights are being infringed upon.

