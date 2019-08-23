Beaver Dam school closed for foreseeable future, as it makes repairs after crash

Beaver Dam Middle School is still closed as it makes repairs after a driver smashed his car into its walls Thursday.

According to a release Friday, the school says the clean-up effort has grown more complex than originally thought.

The school says that the gym floor is at a total loss. The school is still waiting for test results to find out how to dispose of the floor.

School officials met Friday to find solutions to make proper repairs.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and currently it is not safe to be in the building during the clean-up process, and therefore, the school remains closed,” according to the release.

As NBC15 has reported, 22-year-old Roy Cortez was driving over 60 mph when he drove into the school last Wednesday night. The vehicle subsequently exploded into flames.

Cortez is now facing a felony charge, and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

The crash is still under investigation, Beaver Dam Police say.

Beaver Dam Middle School added that the Middle School Open House originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 27th has been postponed because of the damage.

An all-school Open House has been tentatively scheduled for 5:30-6:30pm on Thursday, September 5th.

The school says it is still planning on school starting as scheduled on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The middle school building remains closed to all traffic, including staff. The school says plans are coming together for physical education classes when the weather does not allow instruction to be outside.

According to the release, superintendent of Beaver Dam Unified School District, Mark DiStefano:

“We are very thankful for everyone’s support, patience and willingness to work cooperatively. The safety of our students and staff are far more important than anything else. I am confident everyone will continue to approach this unfortunate reality with a positive mindset and our students and staff will have a great start to the school year.”