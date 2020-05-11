Beaver Dam woman dies 3 days after Dodge Co. crash

A 42-year-old rural Beaver Dam woman died over the weekend, three days after she was involved in a crash in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Jessica Cartwright passed away Sunday at Aurora Hospital, in Summit, where she had been flown immediately after arriving at Marshfield Medical Center, in Beaver Dam.

Kallie Reisinger, who was driving the other vehicle involved in the wreck, and her three-year-old daughter were also taken to Marshfield Medical Center for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation indicates Cartwright was heading east on CTH DE, in the Town of Calamus, around 9:47 a.m. last Thursday when she pulled up to a stop sign at the U.S. 151 intersection. After stopping, Cartwright proceeded through and her Chevrolet Impala collided with the southbound GMC Acadia being driven by Reisinger.

The investigation into the wreck is still under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

