Beefy bovine struts his stuff on Rock County farm

There is a massive cow in Rock County that tips the scales at one and a half tons! Bosser is one beefy bovine that belongs to Dan and Rita Balis.

“You got to be careful when he throws his head,” said Dan standing next to Bosser. “He don’t mean to hit you, but boy if he hit you with that head, it wouldn’t feel good,”

Bosser is a 10-year-old Red and White Holstein that weighs an estimated 3,000 pounds. On average, Holsteins weigh roughly 1,500 pounds.

“I’m 6’1” and a half and he’s taller than me at the shoulders,” said Dan. “Every year it seems like he’s bigger and taller than the year before,”

Bosser came to the Balis farm just north of Orfordville about 10 years ago. A neighbor gave Dane and Rita a calf as a gift for helping him do some chores around the farm.

“I had a horse at the time and he was by himself so we needed another pet,” said Rita.

Initially, Bosser looked like he was headed for the dinner plate.

“(I thought) in a year and a half when he got to be 1,500 pounds, he would be good butchering,” said Dan. “But that plan kind of of changed when everyone got attached to him,”

Over the years, Bosser has really packed on the pounds.

“I swear some weeks I’ll walk down there and I’ll go ‘oh my gosh he’s grown again! Is he ever going to stop?’” said Rita.

Dan and Rita say Bosser is a “gentle giant” who has become quite the celebrity in the community. People will stop by and ask if they can feed their hefty Holstein.

“They feed him carrots and tomatoes and apples and we feed him watermelons,” said Dan. Bosser also eats a couple of bales of hay in a day.

“They get a good laugh, they get a smile. It puts a smile on people’s face and that’s a big part of what it is,” added Rita.

Their love for their pasture pet has grown over the years, just like Bosser himself. And he hasn’t showed any signs of slowing down.

“This is pretty much the best thing, except for all of the manure we have to deal with,” Rita said with a laugh.

The tallest cow on record, according to the Guinness Book of World records, is Blossom who died in 2015 at 13-years-old. She was 6 feet and 2.8 inches tall. Bosser is definitely close to that height!

The last time Bosser was officially weighed was three years ago. Estimates put him anywhere from 2,700 to 3,400 pounds so the Balis family says he must weigh somewhere in the middle, hence the 3,000 pounds. But that was three years ago and they are confident he has grown since then!

The Balis family plans to weigh him this summer to see how much more weight he has put on.

