Being ready for emergencies during weekend winter storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- A winter storm will be hitting southern and northeastern Wisconsin this weekend and it could drop several inches of snow and could lead to power outages.
ReadyWisconsin is reminding people to plan ahead and be prepared before the storm arrives.
“Winter weather can be extremely dangerous and very unpredictable,” said Dr. Darrell Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “We want everyone to make sure they are doing everything they can to remain safe before, during and after the storm.”
ReadyWisconsin has the following advice to be prepared:
- Check your home and vehicle emergency kits. Make sure they have a good supply of items such as non-perishable foods, extra water, blankets, and flashlights with fresh batteries. Other kit ideas can be found here.
- Have a plan for what to do if you lose power. Identify family or friends you may be able to stay with, along with contact information for your utility to report an outage and to receive updates on restoration times.
- If you have travel plans, consider delaying them. If you must be on the road, check the state’s 511 Wisconsin service for updates on major routes.
- Have multiple ways to receive alerts about dangerous weather conditions, including a a NOAA Weather Radio.
- High winds could result in dangerous conditions along shoreline areas and falling branches from trees. Be aware of the potential danger if spending time outdoors.