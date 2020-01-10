Being ready for emergencies during weekend winter storm

A winter storm will be hitting southern and northeastern Wisconsin this weekend and it could drop several inches of snow and could lead to power outages.

ReadyWisconsin is reminding people to plan ahead and be prepared before the storm arrives.

“Winter weather can be extremely dangerous and very unpredictable,” said Dr. Darrell Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “We want everyone to make sure they are doing everything they can to remain safe before, during and after the storm.”

ReadyWisconsin has the following advice to be prepared:


