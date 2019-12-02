Belleville cuts the ribbon on its new police station

Belleville Police Chief Bill Eichelkraut cut the ribbon Monday on his department's brand new police station and expressed his appreciation for everyone who supported the effort to get it built.

“Going from a building with mold that was very inadequate in terms of efficiency and security to this new up-to-date building is truly remarkable,” he said.

The new station, which features wood siding and stone accents on its exterior, is designed to offer space that's open to the public as well as areas where the staff can be secured.

The 9,593 square foot building includes a lobby that leads into its office and administration space. It's garage leads directly to rooms for processing, evidence processing and storage, interviews, and the kennel.

“The department is excited about the simple opportunity to bring a victim of a crime to a safe and secure place,” said Jeff Grundahl, owner of National Construction, which built the new station. “We’re thrilled to be part of improving key resources like this in our local communities.”

The day was a long time coming for the department. The station was first approved in 2008 and then postponed.