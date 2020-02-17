Belleville man arrested after crashing into snow bank, trying to outrun officer, police say

A Belleville man is behind bars after he allegedly ran away from an officer after crashing his truck into a snow bank on Sunday, said Madison police.

A caller asked for Madison police Sunday afternoon after they said a man was unconscious behind his steering wheel on Odana Lane.

When an officer arrived, they said the pickup truck began to move and a witness said the driver appeared drunk.

The officer tried to pull Juan E. Fraire-Garcia over, but he did not stop, said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The officer said the 41-year-old went into a snow bank on Coney Weston place, got out, and started running.

DeSpain said the officer chased him and Fraire-Garcia was arrested for his fourth drunken driving offense and resisting. He was booked into the Dane County Jail.