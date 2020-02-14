Belmont mother gets 15 years in prison after daughters found starved and neglected

A judge sentenced a Belmont mother to 15 years in prison after her daughters were found starving and malnourished.

Jamie Weigel pleaded guilty to child abuse and chronic neglect of a child charges in October of 2019. The father of the children, Dalton Hopper, was also sentenced to 15 years behind bars on the same charges on Feb. 4.

Twenty six-year-old Weigel was arrested along with Hopper after doctors found their daughters severely malnourished. Doctors said the couple’s 4-month-old and 1-year-old daughters were both underweight.

When doctors checked on the infant, they found her ribs were visible, with little to no fat or muscle tissue on her body.

Doctors determined no medical issue would have caused the significant weight drop, describing it as “definite starvation” and “definite neglect.” They went on to say the 4-month-old “could have died from malnutrition in as little as a week’s time.”

Weigel pleaded guilty to the charges, after entering a plea of not guilty, in October of 2019.

The Lafayette County judge also gave Weigel five years extended supervision and ordered her to have no contact with anyone under 18 years old until approved by the DOC.

