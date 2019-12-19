Beloit Amazon Distribution facility confirmed, project moves forward

Amazon is officially coming to Beloit.

It will be located at the southeast corner of the Gateway Business Park at Gateway Boulevard and Colley Road.

On Thursday, the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation (GBEDC) announced the $80 sale of an 80-acre parcel to Peyton Paisley WI, LLC. Peyton Paisley is working on behalf of Seefried Industrial Properties, which represents Amazon.

“We are thrilled that Amazon chose the Gateway Business Park to build in the stateline area,” said Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Andrew Janke. “A lot of hard work went into making this project a reality, and we certainly look forward to the positive impacts on the Beloit economy.”

Details about the economic impact to the greater Beloit area are expected to be announced in January. The GBEDC is planning to announce the number of jobs and project deadlines at that time.

According to the GBEDC, development has already started on the one million square-foot warehouse distribution facility.

In October, NBC15 reported the purchase agreement allows the city to repurchase the site if the Amazon facility is not constructed with a five-year period. Janke also stated in October Seefried plans to deliver the completed building to the proposed user by Sept. 30, 2020.

