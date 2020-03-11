Beloit College extends Spring Break, nixes in-person classes until March 30

Beloit College is extending its Spring Break for an extra week and is asking its students not to return to campus until a week after that.

For that first week after break, starting March 23, classes will only be offered online or remotely, according to a statement from the College. In-person classes will resume on Monday, March 30, however some of those may move completely online for the rest of the semester.

Student housing will remain closed longer as well, the College noted. It will not open the residences until Saturday, March 28, at 5 p.m. College staff will work with students who need to return sooner and cannot delay their trip on a case-by-case basis.

All on-campus activities will be cancelled until March 30, as well.

College officials explained their decisions were based on the latest information provided by the CDC and state health agencies regarding the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. and around the world.

The College added that students studying abroad are not being asked to return to the U.S. at this time.