Beloit College professor redefines "Netflix and Chill" by using TV show in class

Robin Zebrowski, an Associate professor of Cognitive Science at Beloit College, remembers her days in graduate school studying philosophy.

"It's really hard to read," Zebrowski said of her old Kant reading assignments. "Even in graduate school, I remember taking a class on Kant and I just wanted to cry all the time, why would I subject intro students to that? Right now, my job is to get them interested in what philosophy is and why it matters, they can read Kant a year or two down the line."

That mindset, and wanting to make her Intro to Philosophy class accessible and digestible for students, is part of what led her to structure a course around a TV show.

"This show is amazing because people who don't know philosophy are watching it and enjoying the show, and people who do know philosophy are watching it and enjoying it on multiple levels," she said. "It's just so smart."

The show she's referring to is "The Good Place" on NBC, a show which looks at topics like the afterlife, and in doing so, incorporates and references different philosophical principles and philosophers.

Zebrowski said she first started watching the show for fun, but upon realizing the the relevance to her students, created a class around it.

"The idea is to get people the same kinds of material they would get otherwise in a regular intro class, but to use the show 'The Good Place' to show them why they might care about some of the material in a way they don't always know," she said.

Zebrowski says she assigns students to watch certain episodes or clips with relevant philosophical principles, often coupled with readings by authors and philosophers that further look into those topics.

For senior Shelby Russell, the material she's learning in class is lending a new perspective to the show.

"When I first watched it, of course I wasn't paying any attention to the philosophy in it," Russell said. "But now after we go through it, it's like oh, that makes a lot more sense, and it tells me a lot of things that I should have picked up on that happened. A lot of foreshadowing through the philosophy."

It's those kinds of connections that Zebrowski says using pop culture in the classroom can make.

"The show is just amazing in that way, and the fact that students have light bulb moments that they wouldn't otherwise have is awesome," Zebrowski said.