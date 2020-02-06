Beloit College's Powerhouse turns decommissioned power plant into community hub

A new multi-purpose space created from a decommissioned power plant on the Rock River in Beloit is opening its doors to the public.

Beloit College's Powerhouse is a new student and community center. The $38 million dollar project is about 10 years in the making.

The space will offer a wide range of amenities such as a gym, large auditorium, pool, coffee shop and conference center. The recreational gym areas will only be open to students.

Representatives with the college said they hope the whole community can enjoy the space.

"Anyone from the community can come in, check in, use this as a hang out space, rent it for a class reunion, they could have a meal here," said Powerhouse Project Manager Dan Schooff.

Beloit College's president, Scott Bierman, said they were able to reach their fund raising goal and will not have any long-term debt.

"It's our hope and expectation that exactly the sort of ways we expect this to improve the lives of our students, are ways that prospective students will see it as an attractive option for them as they consider their college choices," he said.

The Powerhouse will officially be open for students to use on Monday for limited hours. Once it is fully completed it will be open for students 24 hours a day.

There will be an open house for the general public on Sat. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

