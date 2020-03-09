Beloit Fire Dept. pays tribute to former firefighter

The City of Beloit Fire Department paid tribute to one if its own who died after falling in a parking lot and was struck by a vehicle in a Monday morning post on Facebook.

On Saturday, police identified the 76-year-old man as Charles “Jim” Cheadle. The fire department noted Cheadle, an Air Force veteran, was one of the very first firefighters to complete its paramedic program.

“Our thoughts are with Jim Cheadle's family - we mourn with you in your loss,” the post read. “Thank you, Jim, for your service to our community and to our nation.”

A Time of Remembrance for the Beloit High School alum is slated for April 4, at 3 p.m., at the Brass Rail, according to his obituary.

Investigators are still working to determine how Cheadle died; whether he died of natural causes related to his collapse Thursday in the parking lot of the Alibi, in the 1100 block of Madison Road, or being struck by the vehicle driven by Kelli Y. Craney.

The final results of the toxicology are expected to take several weeks.

Craney has since been arrested on several counts including operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a police spokesperson said.