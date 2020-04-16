Beloit PD investigating death as a homicide, releases victim's identity

Beloit Police are now investigating a death on Royce Avenue last Tuesday as a homicide.

The department identified the victim as Jwan J. Lamon, 18, of Janesville, whose body was found in the 1600 block of Royce Avenue around 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

Police add that evidence suggests this was not a random homicide, and that Lamon was the intended victim.

In Thursday's update, authorities did not identify any potential suspects in the crime. Additional details are not being shared in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, according to the Beloit Police Department.

The City of Beloit Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department are jointly investigating the homicide.

If you have information regarding this homicide contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau (815) 319-6400, Beloit Police (608) 757-2244 or Crime Stoppers (815) 963-7867.