Beloit PD searching for man with counterfeit money

The City of Beloit Police Department is searching for a man attempting to pass counterfeit money.

In a Facebook post released on Saturday morning, the department asks residents for their help finding a man going around to multiple businesses driving a black Nissan Altima or a similar vehicle.

The subject has been attempting to pass the counterfeit money at multiple locations, according to the Facebook post.

If you know the man pictured, or see him please call the department at 608-757-2244. If you know his identity but not a current location, you can call that number or message the City of Beloit Police Department Facebook page.