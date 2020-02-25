Beloit Police: 2 men posing as utility workers to break into elderly peoples' homes

The City of Beloit Police Department is calling residents to be on the lookout for suspects posing as utility workers as a way to break into homes.

Police said in a Facebook post that they have received reports of a man posing as a worker from the water department as a way to deceive residents and break into their homes. Police suspect a second suspect who communicated by radio.

Authorities are reminding residents that such schemes often prey upon the elderly.

Workers with the City of Beloit should have IDs, made of hard plastic, with a picture of the employee and the city logo.

Alliant Energy workers should be wearing an Alliant uniform and be driving a vehicle clearly marked with the Alliant logo.

The Beloit Police Department asks that if you do spot a suspicious person to jot down a license plate and call authorities at 608-757-2244.