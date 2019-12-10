BREAKING: Beloit officers shoot, kill suspect after police chase

Beloit police officers shot and killed a suspect after a police chase on the city's north side Tuesday afternoon.

City of Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski said at a press conference that a Rock County Sheriff's Office deputy observed a vehicle he belieced to be stolen at Henry Avenue and riverside drive

The Beloit Police Department is asking people to avoid the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue after they responded to what they are calling a "significant incident."

They said the threat has been resolved, but are not releasing further details at this time.

A spokesperson for the police department said there will be a media briefing at 2 p.m.

NBC15 has a crew in the area and will update this story as more information becomes available.