Beloit Police are currently investigating two shots fired incidents that occurred overnight.

According to Beloit Police, the first incident occurred Tuesday night at 11:22 p.m. on the 700 block of Central Avenue. The second incident happened Wednesday morning at 12:02 a.m. on the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue.

There are no reported injures right now.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it comes into our newsroom.