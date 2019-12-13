DOJ releases names of Beloit officers involved in deadly shooting

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has released the names of the three Beloit Police Department officers who were involved in the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old Janesville man earlier this week.

The officers were identified as:



Detective Nathan Adams, who has been with the Beloit Police Department for 14 years;

Sgt. Ryan Flanagan (19 years) and;

Patrol Officer John McMahon (29 years)

All three officers are currently on administrative duty while the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation continues to investigate the shooting.

On Thursday, the Rock Co. Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the victim, Montay Penning, adding that an autopsy confirmed the cause of his death was firearms-related trauma.

Penning was shot following a police chase Tuesday afternoon on the north side of Beloit.

In a news conference held after the shooting, Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski laid out the events that led to the shooting, which started around noon Tuesday when a Rock Co. deputy pulled over a vehicle he believed to be stolen near Henry Avenue and Riverside Drive.

The deputy reported hearing shots fired and, following a brief chase, took off on foot, Zibolski continued. Beloit police officers caught up with Penning, who was reportedly armed, in the 1800 block of Harrison Ave, where he was shot.

None of the officers were injured in the shooting.