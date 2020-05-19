Beloit Police searching for 25yo linked to weekend shooting

The Beloit Police Department is asking for help tracking down a 25-year-old man in connection with a weekend shooting.

Investigators are looking for Isaiah Evans and say they have probable cause to arrest him. Evans is also wanted on a probation warrant.

Evans is linked to the shooting of a 37-year-old man Saturday morning, near the Keeler Ave. and Dewey Ave. intersection. The victim suffered non-live-threatening injuries in the incident, police noted.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, they added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 608-757-2244.

