Beloit Snappers' new baseball stadium inching towards reality

The Beloit Snappers' new baseball stadium is inching towards becoming a reality.

The Beloit City Council approved a lease and a development agreement for the stadium with the Riverbend Stadium Authority Monday evening.

The proposed stadium is set to be built on a vacant property between the Beloit Transit System Transfer Center and the Rock River.

According to the approved agreement, that property will still be owned by the city and will be leased for 20 years to Riverbend Stadium Authority. After the 20-year lease expires, there will be two successive options to renew for five years each, according to the city.

Riverbend Stadium will be responsible for construction as well as maintenance of the stadium. According to the agreement, no taxpayer money will be used in the construction, maintenance or operation of the stadium.

The 3,500-seat baseball stadium and entertainment venue will include a turf field, a grandstand with offices and player facilities, a 360-degree concourse, entertainment facilities and two parking lots, the city says.

No set state for construction was released Monday.