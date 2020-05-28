Beloit cancels 4th of July festival, several other events

The City of Beloit canceled its Fourth of July concert and fireworks show Thursday along with a string of other events as the coronavirus pandemic extends further into the summertime months.

In nixing the 2020 Pops on the Rock BJSO concert and fireworks, city officials said they could not “in good conscience” jeopardize the public’s safety by holding the event nor would they be able to maintain proper social distancing. They also noted that their own guidance recommends no more than 25 people at any mass gathering.

Looking ahead, the sponsors who signed on for this year’s event have already agreed to participate in the 2021 Independence Day festivities.

OTHER CANCELLATIONS

Also being scratched this year is Beloit’s annual Dirty Dash, the mud run and obstacle course originally set for this August typically draws over 700 kids under 18 years old to participate. Parks and Recreation Director Mark Edwards called it disappointing to call off such a unique community event, but said it was the right thing to do.

“Our planning team will start working on making 2021 the muddiest year yet with new, fun obstacles,” he continued.

Other Beloit events that have officially been cancelled include:



Touch a Truck

Youth Golf Programs

July 4 Bike Parade

Big Hill Adventure Camp

KRUEGER POOL STILL CLOSED

Additionally, Krueger Pool will remain closed through the end of June, at the earliest, according to city officials. It may remain closed even longer or possibly for the entire year as they have not made a decision yet on the rest of the 2020 pool season.

City officials said they explored several ideas for opening the pool but could not find a solution that was within the CDC and Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommended guidelines. Even if it were to open later this year, they plan still would plan on enforcing strict social distancing, in addition to other safety measures.

