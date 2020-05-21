Beloit city worker tests positive for COVID-19

A City of Beloit employee tested positive for COVID-19, city officials confirmed Thursday.

The City did not identify the individual, only noting that they are currently isolated in their home, in line with the guidance of their home county’s public health agency.

According to city officials, the person has not had any contact with other employees or the general public. They have reportedly not been in any city facilities since mid-April and the City will follow CDC recommendations before letting the individual return to work.

In its statement, the City also detailed the steps it has taken to contain coronavirus since the outbreak began:

Declared a local public health emergency on March 16, 2020

