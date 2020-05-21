Beloit city worker tests positive for COVID-19

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) -- A City of Beloit employee tested positive for COVID-19, city officials confirmed Thursday.
The City did not identify the individual, only noting that they are currently isolated in their home, in line with the guidance of their home county’s public health agency.
According to city officials, the person has not had any contact with other employees or the general public. They have reportedly not been in any city facilities since mid-April and the City will follow CDC recommendations before letting the individual return to work.
In its statement, the City also detailed the steps it has taken to contain coronavirus since the outbreak began:
Declared a local public health emergency on March 16, 2020
- Partnered with Beloit Health System for emergency planning, preparedness, and response
- Partnered with Beloit Health System and School District of Beloit to create an alternate care facility should it be required
- Provided On-Demand Transit Services with no denied rides since inception
- Secured necessary PPE and sanitization equipment
- Closed city buildings for face-to-face contact and suspended cash payments
- Operated the election successfully on one of the few drive-thru options in the State
- Modified operations to reduce the number of individuals in close proximity of each other, including providing opportunities for individuals to work from home if they were able
- Required employees to follow guidelines in Wisconsin and Illinois
- Instituted travel restrictions and recommendations for employees as an early precaution
- Converted all public meetings to teleconference
- Collaborated with the Wisconsin National Guard to bring free COVID-19 tests to the Beloit community in partnership with Rock County Public Health, Beloit Health System, and Beloit Area Community Health System
- Implemented requirements to safely reopen the Beloit community