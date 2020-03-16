Beloit closures, cancellations, and changes in light of COVID-19

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV)-- The City of Beloit is implementing changes to limit the potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Those changes include:


  • Municipal Court:Suspended for at least 60 days. There will be no in-person appearances and court appearances will be moved to a future date.
  • Transit Operations: will be on-demand services only beginning March 18. Priorities go to doctor appointments, work, and assistance services.Individuals requesting services must call (608) 364-2870 one day in advance to schedule a trip. The Beloit-Janesville Express (BJE) will operate as normally scheduled
  • No longer taking cash payments and City Hall access is limited to the first floor.

The following events have been canceled or postponed:


  • Municipal Golf Committee on March 18: Canceled
  • Fries with Firefighters event at Culver’s of Beloit on March 19: Canceled
  • Easter Eggstravaganza on April 11: Canceled
  • Spring Wine Walk on April 19 :Postponed

 