Beloit closures, cancellations, and changes in light of COVID-19

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV)-- The City of Beloit is implementing changes to limit the potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Those changes include:
- Municipal Court:Suspended for at least 60 days. There will be no in-person appearances and court appearances will be moved to a future date.
- Transit Operations: will be on-demand services only beginning March 18. Priorities go to doctor appointments, work, and assistance services.Individuals requesting services must call (608) 364-2870 one day in advance to schedule a trip. The Beloit-Janesville Express (BJE) will operate as normally scheduled
- No longer taking cash payments and City Hall access is limited to the first floor.
The following events have been canceled or postponed:
- Municipal Golf Committee on March 18: Canceled
- Fries with Firefighters event at Culver’s of Beloit on March 19: Canceled
- Easter Eggstravaganza on April 11: Canceled
- Spring Wine Walk on April 19 :Postponed