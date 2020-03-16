Beloit closures, cancellations, and changes in light of COVID-19

The City of Beloit is implementing changes to limit the potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Those changes include:





Municipal Court: Suspended for at least 60 days. There will be no in-person appearances and court appearances will be moved to a future date.



Suspended for at least 60 days. There will be no in-person appearances and court appearances will be moved to a future date. Transit Operations: will be on-demand services only beginning March 18. Priorities go to doctor appointments, work, and assistance services.Individuals requesting services must call (608) 364-2870 one day in advance to schedule a trip. The Beloit-Janesville Express (BJE) will operate as normally scheduled



The following events have been canceled or postponed:

