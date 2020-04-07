Janesville, Beloit see record-number of absentee ballots

Rock County dealt with a record number of absentee ballots, as in Beloit and Janesville, the number of in-person polling places dropped.

Curbside polling in Beloit on Tuesday. (Source: WMTV)

Tuesday night in Janesville, where four polling places were open, clerk David Godek said that more than 10,000 absentee ballots were returned, compared to roughly 3,300 ballots cast in person.

"The community's really responded to calls that have come from not just the state and the county but also the city to say, 'Please vote absentee,'" Godek said.

In Beloit's only polling place location-- City Hall-- voting curbside was the single option.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, voters said they waited an hour to drive up and receive their ballot.

"There's people we need to get off the school board and make sure they get off the courts. So unfortunately I had to put my health at risk and my son's [who is a poll worker],” voter Mary Anne Watson said.

Upon arrival, poll workers inserted the marked ballots into machines.

According to Beloit’s communication director, Sarah Millard, voters were not allowed sign the poll book directly. Instead, they're asked to sign a sticker, and the sticker is placed in the book.

In Janesville, Godek said that poll workers exempted voters from signing poll books entirely. "It was dangerous to have somebody sign a poll book and the poll book passed back and forth between multiple people."

Workers also checked voter IDs, as voters were not required to remove their masks.

Godek explained, "The standard they have to reach is, 'Does the person reasonably look like the individual in the photo?'"

NBC15 News crews also kept up with the four polling places in Janesville. The expected turnout 3,200 in person ballots.