Beloit duplex residents displaced after New Year’s Day fire, fire dept. says

People living at a duplex in Beloit have temporary homes as the new year begins after a fire caused nearly $70,000 in damage, says the fire department.

According to the Beloit Fire Department, crews responded Wednesday to the duplex shortly after 2:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Sixth Street.

Officials say no one was injured, but the fire caused $69,600 in damage. Eleven people living at the duplex had to find alternative living arrangements.

The American Red Cross provided assistance for temporary lodging and immediate needs for the two families. According to American Red Cross of Wisconsin spokesman Justin Kern, their team and community partners will continue to work with the families as they begin their recovery.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.