Beloit expects major economic boost from new Amazon center

Amazon is less than one year away from opening a new fulfillment center in Beloit. The facility is expected to open in late 2020 near the intersection of Gateway Blvd. and Colley Rd.

City officials said they are expecting a big economic boost once the center opens, including hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars of investment.

"There is a buzz of excitement here in Beloit," said city manger Lori Curtis Luther, adding, "This is giving us a relationship with a household name, I think that really puts Beloit on the map in a new and different way."

Amazon announced Monday that it would create 500 new full-time jobs at their Beloit facility. Full-time employees will start out at $15 an hour and receive benefits.

That job number could expand, especially near the holiday season.

"With part-time and seasonal...when they ramp up for the holiday seasons, they could have upwards to 1,000 jobs," said Andrew Janke, executive director of the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation.

Officials said those new positions have the potential to attract employees from across the region.

"[It] allows...that workforce to travel as far south as Belvidere, far north as Dane County," Janke said.

Construction of the new facility is expected to cost $100 million, which translates to more revenue for the city, benefiting their taxpayers.

"A portion of that new revenue will go towards tax relief and then a portion will give us an opportunity to expand services," Luther explained.

The city and its residents are not the only beneficiaries. Luther and Janke said Amazon will also benefit from Beloit's location just off the interstate and close to the state border.

"The speed with which they can get to Madison, Milwaukee, greater Chicago markets, I think that has to be a benefit," Luther said.

The fulfillment center is expected to open in time for the 2020 holiday season. City officials said they are excited to see this project come to life.

"The lesson to me in looking at this is that we can't dream too big. If you had asked me a year ago if I had the wildest dream that we might be the next home of a fulfillment center for Amazon, it would not have been the radar for me at all," Luther said.

Luther said this is the latest project in Beloit's efforts to grow the city's economy. They are also waiting to hear from the federal government on whether they can move forward with bringing a Ho-Chunk gaming casino to the area.