Beloit homicide victim’s name released, police pursuing several leads

A homicide victim’s name was released Monday morning after he was killed in a shooting.

The Beloit Police Department identified the victim as 34-year-old Dwan A. Buchanan.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Newfield Drive Saturday morning. Police are looking for a silver SUV and a blue Volkswagen sedan with possible broken windows. They believe both vehicles are involved in Buchanan’s death.

On Monday they said they were pursuing several leads.

Officials are asking anyone with information or home security footage to call 608-757-2244 or submit a tip by clicking here.

