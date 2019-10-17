Beloit hospital receives $1M donation for future family care center

Beloit Memorial Hospital received a $1 million dollar donation to support the future Packard Family Care Center.

The donation comes from the Hendricks Family Foundation. It comes in addition to a $1 million donation from the Packard Family.

"We’re excited to join the Packard’s in this important project for our community. The renovated facility will help recruit further talented physicians to Beloit Health System, and also enhance family care and comfort for our growing families in Beloit,” says Diane Hendricks, President and Chairman of the Board, Hendricks Family Foundation.

The money will support renovations for the family care center, which expect to cost $6.5 million. It would be the first comprehensive renovation since the hospital was built 50 years ago.

With the new renovations, every labor, post-partum and pediatric room will receive a new ADA compliant bathroom with a large, spacious shower that will improve patient safety and comfort.

“These upgrades help support our commitment of excellence. This project is another way we can provide the best care for our expectant mothers, babies and families. In renovating the Family Care Center, we are not only investing in technology and state of the art accommodations, but most importantly, the comfort and quality care for each individual patient we serve,” says Tim McKevett, President and CEO.