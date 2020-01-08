Beloit incident leads to tactical situation in Milwaukee, man arrested

A man has been taken into custody following a tactical situation early Wednesday morning in Milwaukee. Police say the person was running from Beloit.

According to the Beloit Police Department, just before 1:30 a.m., officers were called to Porter Avenue for a domestic violence incident. The suspect ran away from the area, and was later spotted in Milwaukee.

That started a tactical situation. Officers said the man was armed, and made threats against law enforcement. The suspect later surrendered and was taken into custody. No one was injured during this incident.