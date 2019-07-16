Beloit introduces electric vehicle charging stations

The City of Beloit has installed two Level 2 dual-prong electric vehicle charging stations in the Ironworks/Fourth Street parking lot on the southeast side of the lot on Tuesday.

Vehicle charges at the station will be at no cost to the user through Dec. 31, 2019, according to the City of Beloit.

The charging stations were installed with funding from Visit Beloit, Alliant Energy and Hendricks Commercial Properties at no cost to the city, and are administered through the Greenlots system.

Drivers can connect to the charger and start a session through the Greenlots app, a Greenlots RFID card or by calling 855-900-7584. Drivers can sign up at https://charge.greenlots.com.

“As a city committed to sustainable practices, we are thrilled to offer these charging stations in our downtown area,” Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said. “The Ironworks parking lot is near our hub of business, charitable and recreational activities, which allows these charging stations to bring important environmental and economic benefits to the area.”

 Can all electric vehicles use this charge station? No, for Level 2 chargers the most common connector is J1772.

 Can a driver pay with a credit card? Yes, you can pay with a credit card using the mobile app, or by calling 855-900-7584. Payment not required until Jan. 1, 2020.

 What if a driver needs help? The customer care team is available to assist drivers

24/7 and can be reached by calling 855-900-7584.

 How can a driver find the Greenlots app? The app is available for free on iTunes

and Google play.

 How can a driver order a Greenlots RFID card? After signing up, log in to your

driver account to request an RFID card, or call 855-900-7584.

 Can the station be used in the rain or snow? Yes! The station is safe to use in all

weather conditions, but charging may be slower in cold and hot conditions.

 Driver comments or concerns? Customer care team (24/7 driver support): 855-

900-7584. Email: support@greenlots.com