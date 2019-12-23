Beloit man accused of trying to rob at gunpoint a woman he knew

A 31-year-old Beloit man was arrested Saturday afternoon, hours after he allegedly tried robbing a woman he knew outside a Janesville convenience store.

On Monday, the Janesville Police Departments said Willie J. Pritchard was taken into custody two days earlier and booked into the Rock Co. jail on a single count of attempted armed robbery.

Pritchard is accused of approaching the woman around 1:15 a.m. Saturday while she was walking on the north side of the Stop-N-Go, at 3515 E. Milawukee St. He reportedly had a gun and tried stealing money from her. At the time, police said she knew him and that the attempted robbery was not a random act.

Investigators caught up with Pritchard approximately ten hours later when a Janesville Police Department officer spotted him driving near Memorial Dr. and N. Washington Ave. After stopping him, officers treated it like a high-risk stop because he may be armed, but Pritchard was taken into custody.

