Beloit man arrested for waiving handgun, threatening residents

A Beloit man was arrested for waiving a handgun around inside a Madison apartment while threatening residents on Saturday night.

Small children were present while a 21-year-old man was brandishing the weapon on the 2900 block of Todd Drive at 9:08 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

The man was acquainted with the victims.

Kolby A. Smith was arrested for second degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct while armed and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Madison Police Department.