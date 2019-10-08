Beloit man hailed a hero after preventing person from jumping off bridge

A Beloit man is being hailed a hero after he saved a woman from jumping off a bridge last month.

Beloit police say that on Sept. 26 a woman in crisis was getting ready to jump off of the Newark Bridge, when local resident Michael Tuttle quickly intervened and prevented her from plunging into the water below.

On Monday Beloit Police Chief Northrop presented Tuttle with the ‘Citizen Life Saving Citation’ for his actions last month.

According to police: “If not for Mr. Tuttle's involvement, this situation may have had a different outcome. Because of Mr. Tuttle's heroic actions, the female was safe and was provided the help she needed.”

“The Town of Beloit Police Department thanks Mr. Tuttle for being a true Guardian and upstanding citizen!” according to a release Tuesday.

