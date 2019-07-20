Beloit man in custody after chase

A Beloit man was taken into custody after a foot pursuit following a report of someone breaking car windows early Friday morning.

Officers arrived at 1923 S. Royce Ave. for a report of someone breaking car windows with a crowbar or brick at 12:23 a.m., according to the Town of Beloit Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, and officers requested assistance from City of Beloit officers and Rock County Sheriff's deputies. The departments established a perimeter and K9 track of the suspect.

After a brief search and foot chase, Paul L. Darwin was taken into custody. Darwin was taken and held at the Rock County Jail on an active warrant.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all criminal charges.