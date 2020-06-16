City of Beloit officially breaks ground on new Snappers stadium

Construction of the new Beloit Snappers stadium is officially underway, according to developer Riverbend Stadium Authority.

The stadium, which will host the minor league baseball team and serve as a community facility for youth, educational and culture events, is targeted for completion on June 14 next year.

“Breaking ground marks an important and much anticipated milestone for the Riverbend Stadium Authority, Gateway Professional Baseball, and all stakeholders involved in bringing this incredible stadium and community amenity to Beloit,” Jim Packard, Riverbend Stadium Authority President said in a release.

“We are pleased with the City of Beloit’s approval of the ground lease and development agreement, and we look forward to this next phase of the project," according to Packard.

Located on seven acres between the Rock River and Beloit Transfer Facility near the Beloit City Hall building, and just north of Shirland Avenue, the 3,800-capacity stadium will feature a grandstand with administrative offices and player facilities, concessions, restrooms and a 300+ capacity ‘stadium club’ to be used year-round.

Visible in the final renderings of the riverside ballpark, the main concourse will wrap 360 degrees around the field and features a main entry gate at center field.

Outdoor group areas will be in left and right field with a playground and inflatable area planned for the outdoor concourse. New surface parking lots will be provided to the north and south of the stadium.

“This unique stadium concept will be an asset for all Beloit residents to enjoy different cultural and athletic events,” Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said. “We look forward to seeing the economic growth this stadium will spur in the downtown area and beyond. This privately funded partnership will create a beautiful facility for our community.”