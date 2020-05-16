Beloit police: One dead after intoxicated driver fleeing police crashes into car

One person is dead and another behind bars after police say an intoxicated driver fleeing police crashed into another vehicle in Beloit late Friday night.

The City of Beloit Police Department announced the incident in a Facebook post, writing that police from South Beloit had been attempting to stop the suspect while in Illinois, but that he soon crossed over the border into Wisconsin, just before midnight Friday.

The suspect, identified as Jose L. Zuniga, 24 of Beloit, had four other people riding in the vehicle, police say.

As soon as Zuniga crossed the border, police from the City of Beloit became involved, writing that their officers "were at a distance when they observed the suspect’s vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed with no one behind them" as they turned from Park Avenue onto Keeler Avenue.

City of Beloit officers then reported hearing "the crash" at Wisconsin Avenue, when apparently the suspect's vehicle collided with a second vehicle, with three people inside.

One of those victims was brought to a local hospital, where they were declared dead. The two other people in the car were hospitalized with injuries.

The suspect, Zuniga, was taken into custody for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, police say. Three of the four people in the car he was driving were arrested for underage drinking.

City of Beloit police say the accident remains under investigation, and that they will not be releasing the name of the person who died at this time.

"We send our sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the victim, who is not being identified by our department at this time," according to the department's Facebook post.